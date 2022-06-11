National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.32% of National Vision worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EYE. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

