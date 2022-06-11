Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Shares Down 1.6%

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 16,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 36,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

