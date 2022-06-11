Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) traded up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Nano Magic alerts:

Nano Magic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PENC)

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.