Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) traded up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
Nano Magic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PENC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Magic (PENC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.