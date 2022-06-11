MVL Hits Market Cap of $136.38 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $136.38 million and $2.57 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 23,424,546,797 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

