MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 84.0% in May

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock remained flat at $$2.65 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

