Morgan Stanley Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $90.75

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.08.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $293.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.57. DexCom has a 52-week low of $267.57 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,686,367. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

