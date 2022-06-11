Morgan Stanley Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.05.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.