Morgan Stanley Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $145.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

