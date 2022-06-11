Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $329.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.58.

MCO opened at $273.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.72 and its 200 day moving average is $337.45.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,451,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

