Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Trading Up 10.5%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shares were up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 58,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 64,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$31.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 9.49.

About Monument Mining (CVE:MMY)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

