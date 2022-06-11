MONK (MONK) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. MONK has a market cap of $2.22 million and $20,466.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

