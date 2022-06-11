monday.com (MNDY) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Review

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) is one of 410 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare monday.com to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares monday.com and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million -$129.29 million -21.49 monday.com Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -39,597.44

monday.com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for monday.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 2 11 0 2.85 monday.com Competitors 1580 10887 23539 518 2.63

monday.com presently has a consensus price target of $233.75, suggesting a potential upside of 140.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 64.48%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -43.90% -22.46% -16.92% monday.com Competitors -30.96% -63.61% -8.05%

Summary

monday.com competitors beat monday.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

