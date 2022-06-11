ModiHost Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (AIM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market cap of $11,466.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

