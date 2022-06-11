Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

MRNA opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,570 shares of company stock valued at $52,144,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

