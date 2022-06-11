Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $763,793.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

