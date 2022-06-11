Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 276,704 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mimecast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,179,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 75,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,231 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Mimecast by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

