Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.92.
MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Mimecast (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
