MimbleWimbleCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $157.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and $157.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00008538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00179226 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004121 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00328550 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,843,022 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.