Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $186.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.12 and a 200-day moving average of $222.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

