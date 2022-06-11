Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $20.40 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.66 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

