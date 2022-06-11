Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $114.72 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $114,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $867,206,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.