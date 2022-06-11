Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.57.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

