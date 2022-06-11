Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 433,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 57,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Oracle stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.