Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 3,757 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.78 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $157.68 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average of $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

