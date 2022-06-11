Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 5,894 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $1,143,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $461.15 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

