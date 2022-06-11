Metronome (MET) Price Tops $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $201.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,167,711 coins and its circulating supply is 14,023,137 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

