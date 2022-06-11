MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,264,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

