MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 64,247 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,247 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 197,128.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,062 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

