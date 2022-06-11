MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $227.87. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

