MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 26,343 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

