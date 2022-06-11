MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $20.12 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,039 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

