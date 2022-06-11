MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $16.01 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

