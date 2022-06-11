MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $158.74 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

