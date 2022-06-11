Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 7%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.52 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 27,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 13,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).
The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.24. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.
About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.