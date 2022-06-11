Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 7%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.52 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 27,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 13,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.24. The company has a market capitalization of £8.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.40.

Get Mercantile Ports & Logistics alerts:

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The company was formerly known as SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited and changed its name to Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.