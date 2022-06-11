MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,147 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $54,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $691.69 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,056.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.47 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

