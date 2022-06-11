Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 3.5% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $106.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00185134 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00330415 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

