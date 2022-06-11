Membrana (MBN) Market Cap Tops $68,223.78

Membrana (MBN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Membrana has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Membrana has a market capitalization of $68,223.78 and $12.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001913 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

Buying and Selling Membrana

