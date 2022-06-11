Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 375.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

