McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of McRae Industries stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.49. McRae Industries has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

