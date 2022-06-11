McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $378.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $343.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.69.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average of $281.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $563,555.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,268 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,499. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 170.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 38.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,397,000 after buying an additional 128,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

