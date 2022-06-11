McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 263.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

