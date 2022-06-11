MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 3,386 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 149,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED opened at $95.15 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

