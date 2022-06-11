MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

