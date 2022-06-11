MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

LOVE stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $481.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.81 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,724.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

