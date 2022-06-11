MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,480 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,247,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,580 shares of company stock worth $443,588. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FSK opened at $21.22 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

