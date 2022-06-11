MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,849,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 508,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 437,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,249 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 781,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the period.

FALN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

