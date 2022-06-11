MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

