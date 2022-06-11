MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 89.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y opened at $834.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $837.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

