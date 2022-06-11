Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

