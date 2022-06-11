Mather Group LLC. Sells 247 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.69 and a 200 day moving average of $260.01.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.27.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

