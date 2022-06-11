Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,750 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 241,617 shares during the period.

VB opened at $186.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

